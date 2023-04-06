The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is prepared to activate no less than 15 psychiatric healthcare centres across the southeast states in its efforts to ensure that the people of the region have access to mental healthcare services.

This was disclosed by the medical director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, Professor Monday Igwe, when he was welcomed to the hospital on Wednesday, April 5, following the confirmation of his second tenure

The re-appointment of Igwe was approved by President Buhari after being recommended by the board of management of the healthcare facility.

According to the medical director, one psychiatric outpost would be activated in each of the 15 senatorial districts in the southeast. This will help in having access, particularly the people of the rural area, to mental healthcare facilities.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng