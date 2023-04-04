Edo, Benin - A University of Benin final-year student has been reportedly killed in his hostel on Monday, April 3.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

As reported by the Leadership newspaper, the deceased, popularly known as 'Mayor', was shot dead at Hall 3 boys' hostel when some suspected cultists invaded the hostel at about 9 PM on Monday.

The Edo state police command is yet to issue an official statement as regards the incident. Photo: NPF HQ

Source: Facebook

It was further gathered that the incident transpired inside his room when the gunmen invaded the hostel.

According to This Day, Mayor was a final year student from the department of public administration at the institution.

Other reports confirmed that Mayor's remains were moved to the morgue at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng