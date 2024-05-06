An Ogun NNPP Chieftain, Damilare Abioro, has call for peace and unity among the factions in the party

The NNPP Chieftain maintained that the leaders are not encouraging the youths who have seen the party as an alternative to solve Nigeria's challenging

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, the Ogun-born politician said the NNPP needed a united front to make Nigerians believe in it

A Chieftain of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), Hon. Damilare Abioro, has again passionately appealed to the national leaders of the party to sheath their sword in the ongoing crisis rocking the party at the national level

The NNPP shortly after the 2023 general election has been experiencing a supremacy battle between the founder and chairman of the board of trustees, Boniface Aniebonam and the national leader of the party, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

NNPP needs a united front Photo Credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso, Damilare Abioro

Source: Facebook

How NNPP crisis started

The battle for the control over the NNPP leadership had factionalized the party especially among the loyalists of the founder and the kwakwasiya movement with each camp having its national executives.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Abioro made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, describes the level of the crisis between the two leaders as unfortunate and worrisome.

The Ogun-born politician explained that the political crisis is already destroying the party and the ideology of the founding fathers. He said the development was sending wrong signals to Nigerians and party members in particular.

He added that the NNPP will suffer more consequences, including loss of leaders, members and followers if the two factions failed to toe the path of peace and resolved their differences.

Why Nigerians may no longer trust NNPP

According to him, if the party which promised to give Nigerians a new nation is facing such an internal crisis, no one will believe it has what it takes to rescue the wrecked ship from its current sailors.

His statement reads:

“I wish to send this message to our national leaders within the party, that the ongoing suspension and expulsion and counter-suspension and expulsion from the two factions in the party is a bad omen for NNPP in the larger picture.

“The party leaders must know that they are expected to be a role model worthy of emulation.

“I’m sure many young politicians like me join the NNPP having seen a bright future in it for the young and upcoming politicians who had shown interest in the leadership affairs of the country but It is very discouraging as the crisis is rocking the party from the national to the ward levels”.

He called on the genuine and concerned members of the party not to sit on the fence at this critical time, instead they should join him in compelling the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) to take some effective steps in putting an end to the internal crisis rocking the NNPP.

Source: Legit.ng