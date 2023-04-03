Over time the creation of the office of the chief of staff to the president by the then President H.E Olusegun Obasanjo fashioned after the united states of America wherein the occupants are expected to do the biddings of the president has evolved.

Over years, the position has become influential and important to the success or failure of any administration.

However, with the emergence of Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progress Congress as the president-elect, it has emerged that some of his loyalists are interested in the position.

In this report, Legit.ng takes a look at these candidates.

Babatunde Raji Fashola

H.E Babatunde Raji Fashola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and an Economist was the youngest elected governor of Lagos state. Fashola is rumored to be a top contender to this office and loyalist to Mr President Elect.

Fashola held the same position in Lagos state when Mr President Elect held sway as the chief executive of the state.

He went on to become the executive governor of Lagos state from where from where he became a minister.

Femi Gbajabiamila

The next rumored contender, Rt.Hon Femi Gbajabiamila. He is a seasoned legislator, representing Surulere 1 constituency since 2003 till date, Leadership Newspaper reports.

Lawyer by profession, Gbajabiamila has served as speaker of the House of Representatives since 2019.

Gbajabiamila was the minority leader of the House of Representatives in the 7th National Assembly. He was elected speaker in the 9th assembly, with 283 votes, while his opponent Mohammed Umar Bago, came Second with 78 votes.

James Abiodun Faleke

Last but in no wise the least of the rumored contenders is Rt. Hon James Abiodun Faleke, the immediate past secretary of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

Faleke represents Ikeja constituency in the Green chamber. He is an acclaimed core loyalist of Bola Tinubu.

He was the pioneer executive secretary of Ojodu LCDA, of Lagos state from 2003-2011. According to reports, due to his qualities of unconditional service he was nominated to represent Ikeja federal constituency at the Green chambers in 2011 and won.

He held sway until 2015 when he ran as the deputy Governor for Kogi state, contrary to widespread expectations his loyalty and commitment to his mentor increased, Leadership Newspaper added.

Speaking the chances of the three rumoured contenders, D.Eya Ogli-Okorafor, convener; the Progressive Initiatives For The Realization Of 2023 Presidency wrote:

"It will therefore not be an over assumption in line with the reward system assured by Mr President Elect to party faithful’s to see Rt.Hon James Abiodun Faleke's name top the list given his antecedents of loyalty, commitment and hard work which earned him the title 'committed" one by Mr President Elect himself and the Royal blessings of 'omoluabi" by no other than the Revered Oba of Lagos."

Bola Tinubu advised to consider Faleke for chief of staff

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Hajiya Sa’adatu Garba Dogon Bauchi has urged president-elect Bola Tinubu to appoint Hon. Abiodun Faleke as his chief of staff when he is sworn into office.

Dogon Bauchi, who appealed in an open letter to Tinubu obtained by Leadership, reminded the president-elect that Faleke has been with him for over 30 years of his journey to the presidency.

She wrote:

“Your Excellency Sir, all those grassroots political support groups, intellectuals and professionals, as well as those who were appointed in the presidential campaign council, will appreciate it if your valuable man in the person of Hon. Abiodun Faleke will take care of the office of the chief of staff.

