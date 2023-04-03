Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajamiala is the favourite to succeed Ibrahim Gambari as the chief of staff to the President of Nigeria

Sources have revealed that Nigeria's president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already pencilled his team for the next administration

It was further gathered that Tinubu's economic team has already been determined with top names on the list

FCT, Abuja - Emerging reports have confirmed that Nigeria's president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, favours the current speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as his chief of staff if sworn in on Monday, May 29.

As reported by This Day, top names like Wale Edun, the former commissioner of finance in Lagos state and current Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu, are on Tinubu's list for top positions.

Sources revealed that Tinubu has already enlisted his economic team including the position of the Chief of Staff. Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila, Bola Tinubu, Senator Atiku Bagudu

Source: Facebook

Sources revealed the Edun and Bagudu featured in the economic team of Tinubu ahead of his inauguration.

The source said:

“Wale is supposed to be the coordinator of the economy, either as Finance Minister or the CBN governor. It is not clear yet what his plans are for Bagudu.

"But he has also been pencilled in and is going to be operating at a very high and serious level in the administration.”

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported that Gbajabiamila could imminently become the next chief of staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Another source who disclosed this information said:

“If you notice, he didn’t come for his certificate of return on Wednesday. He doesn’t need that certificate; he has everything to function optimally as chief of staff to the president in the new government.

“He has worked with politicians in every federal constituency and across political divides in the last 20 years.”

Finally, Gbajabiamila Speaks on Lobbying to Be Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Reveals Fresh Position

Meanwhile, Femi Gbajabiamila has cleared the air on ignoring INEC's certificate of return and lobbying for the chief of staff job.

Gbajabiamila disclosed he didn't collect the certificate because he was busy campaigning for the ruling party in Lagos state.

The federal lawmaker, however, dismissed claims that he is working hard to get the position of the chief of staff to president-elect Bola Tinubu.

