Phrank Shaibu has blasted the minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, over his recent statement

Recall that the minister had recently accuse the opposition of planning to truncate democracy ahead of May 29 handing over

Shaibu argued that Keyamo should be sanctioned for dereliction of duty having abandoned his primary job as a minister to be the spokesman for Tinubu’s campaign

The special assistant on Public Communication to Waziri Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has described the minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, with terrible words.

Shaibu said this in a statement while reacting to Keyamo’s statement wherein he accused the opposition of planning to truncate democracy.

Atiku’s aide in a statement made available to Legit.ng said Keyamo should be sanctioned for dereliction of duty having abandoned his primary job as a minister to be the spokesman for Tinubu’s campaign organisation even after the polls had ended.

He said:

“Festus Keyamo’s primary duty is to serve as Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But this is a man that has put his personal interest ahead of the country. He took up a job as Spokesman for Tinubu’s campaign while lecturers were on strike for eight months.

“Rather than negotiate with lecturers and get innocent students back to class, he asked the parents of students to go negotiate with ASUU instead. After the strike, he remained the Spokesman for Tinubu’s campaign and abandoned his duties completely.

“Today, the Nigeria Labour Congress is threatening to embark on a nationwide strike over the naira scarcity. By virtue of his job as labour minister, his primary duty is to avert industrial action. But rather than try to intervene in a strike that could bring the country to its knees, this scatterbrained and indolent minister is busy with politics and issuing frivolous statements over an imaginary plot.”

Shaibu argued that Keyamo is currently lobbying for another top position hence his bootlicking.

Atiku’s aide, however, said Keyamo and others like him would be disappointed after their fraudulent electoral victory is overturned.

Atiku’s aide said Keyamo’s time in public service was evidence that some people are only good at talking but when they are in the ring, they turn out to be failures.

Shaibu asked Keyamo to turn a new leaf and follow the example set by Gani Fawehinmi who Keyamo had once described as his mentor.

He advised the minister to save what is left of his “diminishing legacy”.

“The Tinubu that Keyamo is succkiing up to today was who Gani once described as a fraud and even dragged to court for certificate forgery. Gani must be turning in the grave right now for the disaster that his erstwhile protégé has become. Such stories of betrayal are not new. Even Satan himself was once a glorified angel in Heaven."

