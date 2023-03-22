Atiku Abubakar has asked the election petition tribunal to declare him the winner of the 2023 presidential contest

The PDP candidate argued that his opponent, Bola Tinubu of the APC, was not qualified to be part of the contest

The former vice president also asked the tribunal to withdraw the certificate of return given to Tinubu and issue same to him

FCT, Abuja - Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has filed a petition to challenge the declaration of Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the presidential election.

The Cable reports that the petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023 was filed before the presidential election petition tribunal by Atiku's lawyers on Tuesday, March 21.

Atiku argued that Tinubu was not even qualified to contest the 2023 presidential election. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

In the petition, Atiku argued that Tinubu was not qualified to contest the election.

The PDP candidate also asked the tribunal to nullify Tinubu’s victory and withdraw the certificate of return issued to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Brief profile of Atiku's lead lawyer

Atiku's team of lawyers led is by a respected Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Joe Kyari Gadzama.

Chief Gadzama has for three decades been external solicitor to several Merchant, Commercial, Development, and Industrial Banks; adviser to major multinational corporations, indigenous companies, organizations, and a network of high net-worth individuals in Nigeria.

He was also at some point the lead counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

His practice areas includes litigation, election petitions, capital markets, arbitration and mediation, corporate and commercial law and project finance.

Atiku asks INEC to declare Fintiri winner of Adamawa guber poll

In a related development, Atiku has asked INEC to declare Governor Ahmadu Fintiri the winner of last weekend’s gubernatorial contest in Adamawa state.

The Guardian reports that the former vice president warned INEC against causing chaos in the state by with-holding the announcement.

He stated that based on collated results from 20 of the 21 councils in the state, his party was in the clear lead, and as such, Fintiri should be returned.

Tinubu has reversed gains made in Nigeria’s democracy, says Atiku

Atiku had earlier declared that Nigeria under a Tinubu presidency would be reminiscent of Germany under Adolph Hitler, where Jews were targeted and rights to vote and speak were suppressed.

The former vice president stated that the governorship election in Lagos, where thugs asked those not planning to vote for the APC to return home, was just a tip of what to expect under a Tinubu administration.

He added that it was even more disheartening that the thugs were profiling voters and beating up those who were of Igbo extraction.

Your call for reconciliation after polls smacks of hypocrisy, Atiku tells Tinubu

Meanwhile, Atiku has dismissed Tinubu’s call for healing after the elections as the height of hypocrisy.

Tinubu had, in a statement, said he was saddened by the infractions in some states and the divisive rhetoric that characterised the polls.

Atiku’s special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, in a statement on Tuesday, March 21, however, described Tinubu’s statement as an after-thought and hypocritical garbage.

Source: Legit.ng