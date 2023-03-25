Sanusi Ohiare has promised to make Kogi state the logistic hub of the country if elected as governor

Going further, he said if elected his administration will leverage the geographic location of the state to turn its fortune around

He made the promise Saturday in Abuja after he was screened successfully by the APC screening committee ahead of the party's primary slated for next month

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant from Kogi state, Sanusi Ohiare has promised to make the state the logistic hub of the country when elected as the governor of the state.

The governorship aspirant made the promise Saturday in Abuja after he was screened successfully by the APC screening committee ahead of the party's primary slated for next month.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the exercise, Ohiare who was until February 17 an Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said if elected his administration will leverage the geographic location of the state to turn its fortune around.

Ohiare reveals developmental agenda for Kogi state. Photo credit: Haruna O Haruna

Source: UGC

According to the governorship hopeful:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Kogi has certain advantages, for instance, the River Niger and River Benue used to be an old trade route. We have plans to work with the federal government and private sector to build an inland port. This inland port comes with a lot of other benefits and investments.

"We have a railway that runs between Itakpe and Warri, we will get it connected to Abuja, effectively to Kaduna and Kano and build an airport. The idea is to make Kogi the logistics hub of the country.

"Kogi can serve the northern part of the country in terms of business and trade. So, if we can do this, we have the Ajaokuta- Kaduna-Kano rail line that is being built and hopefully in the next year or so it will be ready.

"We want to tap into that to build industries along this route. This will help to generate jobs, it will help to increase our revenue."

To his plan, Ohiare said efforts would be made to boost the state's internally generated revenue.

He, however, said his intention was not to increase taxes but widen it "so we can get more people to pay taxes and of course use this money judiciously so that people can what we are using the money to do in terms of infrastructure and their welfare."

Kogi APC: Ward exco denies purported letter suspending Muri Ajaka

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward 1, Ajaka in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi state has denied knowledge of the purported letter of suspension on the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka.

The APC leaders said said falsehood by the mischief makers becomes more glaring from the inclusion of the name and signature of the late Ward Welfare Secretary, Danjuma Sani, who died on 13th April, 2022.

In a disclaimer letter addressed to Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, dated Friday, 24 of March 2023, and signed by the APC chairman Ajaka ward 1, Omale Danladi and the ward secretary, Suleiman Abubakar, the party leaders queried the time and place where the ward executive members met to take decision to suspend the Hon. Yakubu Murtala Ajaka.

Source: Legit.ng