A five-storey building under renovation has collapsed in the federal capital territory (FCT) on Monday, July 1

The building which reportedly belonged to the former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, collapsed along Ahmadu Bello Way in Abuja

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the incident said police operatives were able to rescue three persons from the collapsed building

FCT, Abuja - This is not the best of time for former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, as his five-storey building under renovation collapsed in Abuja.

It was gathered that the building collapsed along Ahmadu Bello Way in Abuja around 9:pm on Monday, July 1.

Police said three victims were successfully evacuated from the collapsed building Photo credit: @realRochas

The building collapse sent panic to residents of the entire neighbourhood in the federal capital territory (FCT).

The FCT police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the building's collapse in a statement, The Nation reports.

Adeh said police operatives were able to rescue three persons from the collapsed building after they cordoned off the entire area.

She added that the rescued persons were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“The FCT Police Command hereby confirms that yesterday, July 1, 2024, at about 8:40 p.m., there was a building collapse at Unity House, Area 11 by Nkwere Street.

“In response to the distress call, the Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, promptly moved to the scene with multiple patrol teams as first responders to cordon off the area for possible rescue.

“Three victims were successfully evacuated from the collapsed building and rushed to the hospital for medical care.”

As reported by The Punch, the Director of the FCT Fire Service, Amiola Adebayo, who also confirmed the incident said no life was lost.

