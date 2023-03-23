The Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry has demonstrated religious tolerance by donating food items to less privileged Muslims

Yohanna Buru, the church's pastor, presented the items to no fewer than 1000 Muslims, on Wednesday, March 22, ahead of the Ramadan fast

The Christian cleric said the gesture was to strengthen unity, peace and religious tolerance between the two faiths

Kaduna - A church in Kaduna state, the Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intercessory Ministry in Sabon Tasha, has donated bags of grains and cash at the Kano Road Central Mosque in Kaduna.

The general overseer of the church, Yohanna Buru, presented the items to no fewer than 1000 Muslims, on Wednesday, March 22, ahead of the 30-day Ramadan fast, Premium Times reported.

The Ramadan fasting starts Thursday, March 23.

Ramadan 2023: Why we presented food items to Muslims - Pastor Buru

Pastor Buru said the gesture was to strengthen unity, peace and religious tolerance between the two faiths.

He added that the gesture was necessary at this time because of the prevailing hardship faced by many Nigerians with the scarcity of cash and the hike in the cost of petrol.

According to the Christian cleric, the church in 2022 donated bags of rice, maize and other food items to indigent Muslims in over five states during Ramadan.

“In this year’s distribution, we added mats and plastic Kettles, so they could stay at home and pray, for God to bring to an end the rising problems of insecurity, inflation, and other problems be-devilling peace and stability in the country.

“We are targeting over 1000 poor Muslims as we bought 50 bags of maize and millets to share also in some parts of the North,” Buru said.

The Clergy urged the Muslim faithful to intensify prayers throughout the Holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan gift: Beneficiary thanks church

Receiving the food items, one of the leaders of the Association of Persons Living with Disability, Hassan Mohammed, thanked the church for the gesture.

Mohammed noted that for the past 10 years, the church had been giving them foodstuffs and grains during Ramadan.

He prayed to God to reward them for always remembering them.

Legit.ng gathers that some bags of grains were also distributed to some schools of Almajirai in the state.

Nigerians react

Engr Mark Ahua said on Facebook:

"From whatever angle you look at it we are instructed to give it's very good."

Yusuf Nadabo Yakubu Gombi said:

"Unity is Good but politicians want to divide us to rule but some fail to comprehend."

Ogundele Opeyemi said:

"Thank God for the few who still believe in unity, one love.. this is commendable, I can vividly say its reciprocal... I wish all my Muslim faithful success and great gains of the holy period... however, please sustain prayers for the unity of this great nation, Ramadan Karim.."

Eliana Gagara Okafi said:

"We are good people. That is the teaching of Jesus Christ. This is unity, may our state be united and our country. Ramadan Kareem to our Muslim families."

Sheyin Promise Adams said:

"The country the Lord designed for us all but some people still don't want this unity. They keep dividing us. And gullible ones keep following them. If God wanted us to be one religion, we would have been but no, we are Christians and Muslims for a reason."

Source: Legit.ng