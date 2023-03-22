Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe foundation would hold its 16th 16th edition of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe annual lecture series on March 27

Boris Johnson would deliver a keynote address on Rehumanising Human Experience: A Synopsis of Anyiam-Osigwe’s treatises’

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state is also expected to give a speech on how to live with harmony and love

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

GRA, Ikeja - A former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, would deliver a keynote address at the 16th edition of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe annual lecture series.

Legit.ng reports that this was disclosed on Wednesday, March 22, at a press briefing in Lagos by the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe foundation.

Osigwe Anyim-Osigwe foundation unveils a plan for its 16th annual lecture series.

Source: Original

The acting Coordinator-General of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, George Anyiam-Osigwe, while announcing the forthcoming event, said that the former UK Prime Minister joins a list of distinguished personalities who have served as keynote speakers at the annual lecture over the years.

He said the past speakers for the event were either serving presidents or former presidents.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The former UK leader would analyse the central theme of the lecture, ‘Rehumanising Human Experience: A Synopsis of Anyiam-Osigwe’s treatises’, in Lagos on Monday, March 27.

Anyiam-Osigwe said Boris’ address would offer solutions to some of the global challenges that are currently plaguing the world, stoking citizens’ frustrations and anger.

Why we chose Boris Johnson as the keynote speaker at the Anyiam-Osigwe lecture

Speaking on why the former UK PM was chosen, Anyiam-Osigwe noted that Johnson was picked for his courage, extensive and practical knowledge in confronting some world knotty domestic and global problems such as Brexit, COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war during his premiership.

Osigwe Anyim-Osigwe foundation unveils a plan for its 16th annual lecture series.

Source: Original

He said:

“We considered him the right person to speak to the theme of Rehumanising the world. The world has gone through serious upheavals in the last two decades; from the civil war in Syria, political instability in parts of Africa, Brexit that has really tested the United Kingdom and the entire European Union, the trade war between China and America and the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the entire world for more than a year with attendant social and economic dislocation.

“Former Prime Minister Johnson is one of the active global leaders of the last decade who had to deal with some of these problems and led the world through a once-in-a-century pandemic.

“We are of the strong view that our country and the world can benefit from his experience and perspectives.

“He is one of the active global leaders of the last decade, who had to deal with some of these problems and led the world through a once-in-a-century pandemic. We are of the strong view that our country and the world can benefit from his experience and perspectives.”

Emeka Anyaoku will chair the 16th Anyim-Ozigwe lecture

In his address, Charles Anyim-Ozigwe said the event will be chairman by former Commonwealth secretary general, Emeka Anyaoku.

He added that the governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu would also give his perspectives on how to bring love to the state after the ethnic and religious crisis that characterised the just concluded governorship and state House of Assembly election in Lagos.

Charles said:

"Today, Nigerians lack love for one another. We grew up without any discrimination - ethnic, religious etc. But now it is not so. Where have we lost it as human beings? Where has love gone? What is the root cause of this problem? The ethnic and religious crisis that we witnessed in Lagos during the last election is highly condemnable.

"Governor Sanwo-Olu will give his thoughts on how to express love to one another and live like brothers and sisters in a rancour-free society.

"Boris Johnson will also give his own perspective to the table. He has been accused of being a racist, die-hard capitalist but I believe such a person can be an interesting person to listen to because there will be an opportunity to ask him some of the questions that agitate people's minds."

Speaking in the same vein, Kennedy Anyim-Ozigwe added that though there may be conflicting thoughts about why Boris Johnson was chosen to be the keynote speaker, they felt it is better to allow the ex-PM to share his thought with Nigerians.

Kennedy further stated that Johnson would talk about the current human experience globally.

Igbos have been pushed to the wall - Ohaneze talks tough

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide warned that it would no longer condole the increasing attacks, intimidation, suppression and killings of Igbos in parts of the country.

It was reported that the warning came on the heels of attacks and intimidations meted on the Igbo population during the February 25 and March 18th governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

The Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, said Ndigbo have been pushed to the wall without any provocation, and that the people would take necessary steps to protect themselves from targeted attacks, harassment, abuses and threats.

Source: Legit.ng