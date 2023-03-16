Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has visited the Obas of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, the Eleko of Eko in his palace

The Labour Party's 2023 governorship candidate visited the Oba of Lagos alongside his father and some of his team members

Rhodes-Vivour in a Twitter post said as indigenous Lagosians, they will continue to respect and revere their traditional leaders

The 2023 governorship candidate for the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour on Thursday, March 16, visited the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu.

In a tweet made on his personal Twitter account, Rhodes-Vivour said he was accompanied to the Oba's palace by his father, Barrister Olawale Rhodes-Vivour and members of his campaign team.

He also said that as indigenous Lagosians, they will always respect and revere traditional leaders in the state and locality.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour was at the palace of the Oba of Lagos with his father, Barrister Olawale. Photo: @GRVlagos

Source: Twitter

Rhodes-Vivour further noted that he looks forward to working with traditional leaders in Lagos state should he win the 2023 governorship election in the state.

His words:

"I was accompanied by my father and team to visit and pay our respects to the Oba of Lagos, we indigenous Lagosians will always respect and revere our traditional rulers, and I look forward to working with them to build a better Lagos."

