Dr Yunusa Tanko has said the silence of Bola Tinubu over the continuous ethnic profiling against Igbo in Lagos state shows he supports it

The Labour Party spokesman noted that the president-elect had not condemned the rhetoric despite glaring evidences

Tanko decried the desperation of the president-elect to maintain his stronghold on Nigeria’s commercial capital through threats

FCT, Abuja - Spokesman of the Labour Party (LP), Dr Yunusa Tanko, has said the silence of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, over the continuous ethnic profiling against Igbo in Lagos state, indicates he supports it.

Tanko, in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Thursday, March 16, said Nigerians expected Tinubu, a leader and former governor of the state, to speak out against the threats and intimidation being targeted at Igbo.

Part of the statement read:

“We are worried over what could become of Nigeria, an especially grave danger to ethnic war against other tribes if he presides over Nigeria as its president.

“If I were Tinubu, I would call my supporters to order and reduce acrimony. Where is the unity in victory, albeit contested for God’s sake? Why is Lagos election do or die for a president-elect? This a bad omen. Perhaps, Tinubu is angry that the majority of voters in Lagos did not vote for him.”

