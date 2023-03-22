A gang of arsonists has torched a High court in Owutu-Edda, Afikpo south local government area of Ebonyi state.

This was confirmed to journalists in Owutu-Edda on Wednesday, March 22, by Oluchi Uduma, the registrar of the court, The Cable reports.

As Uduma disclosed, the hoodlums invaded the court on Tuesday, March 21, and set the building ablaze.

She explained that the court building, documents, and other valuables were completely destroyed in the flames.

On his part, Chima Nkama, chairman of Afikpo south LGA, who also confirmed the incident, added that the matter has been reported to the police.

Source: Legit.ng