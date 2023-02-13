Gunmen have struck again in Imo state, setting ablaze the Oguta high court located in the Oguta local government area

Eyewitnesses said the tragic incident occurred on Sunday night, February 12, adding that the Magistrate’s court registry, Appeal court record office and other offices were burnt

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator of the Oguta LGA, Ofili Ijioma, said the arson had been reported to security agents

A report by The Punch indicates that the gunmen arrived around 11.30pm on Sunday, February 12, and attacked the facility which is located inside the local government headquarters.

The newspaper cited a source as saying that the Magistrate’s court registry, Appeal court record office, file room, secretary to the high court judge’s office, office of the high court bailiff, and the chamber of the high court judge were burnt.

“Magistrate court registry, Appeal court record office, file room, secretary to the high court judge’s office, office of the high court bailiff were burnt while the chamber of high court judge was partly razed. The whole of the block has cracked and no reasonable human being will ever near the facility," the source was quoted as saying.

Oguta LGA sole administrator confirms attack

Meanwhile, the Sole Administrator of the Oguta LGA, Ofili Ijioma, has confirmed the attack. He added that the arson had been reported to security agents.

Ijioma gave assurance that investigations would be launched to unravel the faces of the attackers.

Gunmen shoot judge dead during court session in Imo state

Legit.ng notes that the latest attack came about 10 days after the judge in charge of Ejemekwuru customary court, Nnaemeka Ugboma, was murdered while presiding over a court session.

The gunmen invaded the court premises, dragged the judge out while the court was in session and shot him dead. Eyewitnesses said gunmen, who came on motorbikes, shot sporadically as the people fled the scene.

A source said no one knew the mission of the gunmen until they invaded the court and killed the judge.

