There are concerns and unanswered questions surrounding an attempt on the life of one of the daughters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

The DSS have since waded into the matter by tracking a phone used to threaten the vice president’s daughter

The phone was reportedly traced to the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lagos - An inmate in Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, Lagos state, alleged to be in illegal possession of a mobile phone, has been linked to an attempt on the life of one of the daughters of Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Daily Post reports that the Department of State Services (DSS) deployed its operatives to the prison on Tuesday, March 14.

VP Osinbajo is yet to publicly comment on the issue. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Facebook

According to the report, the DSS operatives have been patrolling the premises searching for the person who issued the threat.

The target, suspected to be an inmate, used a mobile phone which the secret service tracked to the location.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

A source quoted in the report said:

“The DSS has been there since Sunday evening, and of course, their presence has brought about some panic.

“The officers believe the person they are looking for is in one of the cells or somewhere around the prison.”

Nigerians react to viral report on social media

Reacting to the story on social media, many Nigerians took to their Twitter handles to respond to the viral news and expressed their worry about the development.

Musa Jacob wrote:

“How did the inmates have access to phones? This isn’t reassuring.”

Cynthia Rose wrote:

“Someone can now conclude that the ugly situation that happened at the Kuje prison the other time was coordinated by the inmates plus the prison authority, abi how would a prisoner be threatening innocent people outside? God have mercy.”

Manuel Estelle wrote:

“This doesn’t look good at all. How on earth can a prison inmate have access to a phone? The DSS must get to the root of this matter. Why is our prison system so complacent?”

Awofesobi David wrote:

“What is going on in our prison system? This is becoming embarrassing. I think the federal government needs to hold the prison authorities accountable seriously. First series of jailbreaks and this.”

How DSS nabbed political thugs days before 2023 elections

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the DSS embarked on massive raids on the hideouts of hoodlums as a pre-emptive measure to curb violence before the presidential and National Assembly elections.

During the crackdown in Kano, no fewer than 63 suspected thugs were arrested on Thursday, February 23.

Also, the DSS said it recovered dangerous weapons from a property along the airport road, Nasarawa local government area of the state.

Delta PDP guber candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori, escapes assassination

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Delta state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, escaped an assassination attempt on Sunday, March 12.

Oborevwori, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, escaped unhurt, according to his spokesman.

However, one of the security details attached to the Speaker’s convoy was injured during the attack.

Source: Legit.ng