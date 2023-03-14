The Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is about to expose persons whom he believes stole from the state's treasury while

Governor El-Rufai directed what may seem like a serious threat to some of his predecessors on Tuesday, March 14

In fact, El-Rufai boasted that whoever feels he is innocent can join him in swearing with the Holy Quran

Kaduna - Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna is on the verge of exposing his predecessors whom he believes stole funds from the state's treasury.

El-Rufai even challenged such persons to prove their innocence by joining him in swearing with the Holy Qur’an, The Nation reports.

The Kaduna governor is ready to swear with the Holy Quaran (Photo: @UbaSaniMedia)

Source: Twitter

He even threatened to mention the names of those who looted the money meant for development in the state and ferried some to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

El-Rufai went on to allege that one of the former governors was allegedly complicit in a misappropriated N500 million contract to reconstruct the popular WAFF Road, and that nothing was done on the road until his government constructed a dual carriageway on the road.

Defending himself on Tuesday, March 14, the governor claimed that the loans his administration has taken and all the money accruing to the state since he came into office were used for infrastructural development.

His words:

“Those who said we incurred debt, they can see what we spent the loan upon. We didn’t take the money to Dubai to buy houses, we didn’t build a big mansion on Jabi road to live a luxurious life. That is not who we are, I became Kaduna state Governor with one house in Ungwar Sarki in Danja road, till now that I’m rounding up my tenure that is my only house. I didn’t build a big mansion anywhere and I didn’t steal anybody’s money.

“All those who served as governor of Kaduna state should also come out and swear with the Qur’an that when they were governor, they didn’t take a Kobo. But I can swear with the Qur’an that I didn’t steal anybody’s money.

“For us, leadership is a trust from God and we will give account to God how we manage the trust. So, any amount of money we got from federal allocation, from grants, from Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), we spent it in a way it would benefit the people of Kaduna state.”

Source: Legit.ng