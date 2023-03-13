The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been threatened with a protest over its failure to obey court orders

The threat was issued to INEC by the special adviser of the Labour party on public affairs Kachi Ononuju

According to the party, its members may have to hit the streets to tell judges and the world of INEC's alleged illegality

The leadership of the Labour Party has threatened to hit the streets in protest against the refusal by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow the party to inspect the materials used for the 2023 presidential election.

Tribune reports that Kachi Ononuju, the special adviser of the Labour Party on public affairs, said the party will have no option but to resort to protest should INEC fail to obey court order on issues relating to the just concluded presidential poll.

The Labour Party has said that it will resort to protest should INEC continue to disobey court orders on the inspection of election materials. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: AFP

Ononuju also noted that the party has gone beyond being a political party to play the role of a civil rights movement protecting the rights of the people, especially on issues of governance and politics.

He said:

“If they don’t want to respect the vote, we will turn it into a civil rights movement. I’m telling you this.”

Plot to announce the election winner even before the presidential poll

He further stated that there were premeditated plans to announce a winner of the presidential election even before the poll conducted by the electoral body.

Ononuju said that with the permission granted to INEC by the court to reconfigure the BIVAS and allegedly tamper with evidence, getting a judgement will be a huge task.

His words:

“So, we might sometimes allow the streets also to tell judges because at times, Judges don’t see the streets very wild and hot, they may not behave. But we are taking them gradually.

"We don’t want anybody to point out that we are part and parcel of any insurrection. We will not make that mistake."

