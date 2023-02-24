Troublemakers who plan to disrupt the forthcoming 2023 elections will definitely have their hands full

Security agencies in Nigeria have taken the battle to the enclaves of the troublemakers to prevent them from causing trouble

The Nigerian Military also warned that a ‘strong force’ would be deployed against those attempting to disturb the peace during the polls

FCT, Abuja - A report by Punch newspaper indicates that the military, police and the Department of State Services have begun massive raids on the hideouts of hoodlums as a pre-emptive measure to curb violence during the forthcoming presidential and National Assembly elections.

During the crackdown, no fewer than 63 suspected thugs were arrested in Kano state on Thursday, February 23, after hoodlums attacked the New Nigeria Peoples Party supporters.

President Buhari had earlier assured Nigerans of their safety during the elections. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Also, the DSS said it recovered dangerous weapons from a property along Airport road, Nasarawa local government area of the state.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the service said the operation was intelligence-driven.

The statement partly read:

“To achieve the desired environment for the elections, the service engaged in proactive and intelligence-led operations across states.”

The Director, Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Tukur Gusau warned that a ‘strong force’ would be deployed against those attempting to breach public peace during the elections.

The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace, IDFP, has called on security agencies to ensure the peaceful and safe conduct of elections in Nigeria.

Interfaith group tasks security agencies with the peaceful conduct of elections

The Authority reports that IDFP, a peace-building interfaith and intercultural organisation, made the call in Abuja through its co-chairmen, Dr Yusuf Arrigasiyyu and Rev (Dr) Amos Kiri.

The IDPF urged media houses to shun fake news while appealing to voters to avoid actions that could trigger suspicion and possible unrest.

INEC commences distribution of sensitive materials ahead of elections

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had started the distribution of sensitive election materials to its local government offices.

The materials will arrive at various locations in the country ahead of the polls on Saturday, February 25.

The materials are expected to be transported under the watchful eye of security personnel attached to each batch of INEC staff.

Over 146,000 observers will monitor 2023 elections, says INEC

Meanwhile, INEC has announced that 146,913 domestic and international observers will be deployed for the 2023 general elections.

INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Tuesday, February 21, while addressing the observers in Abuja, saying the figure is the largest in the history of Nigeria’s elections.

He, however, urged the observers to stick to their mandates and not break the laws regarding election observation.

