With the conclusion of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and the declaration of winners, a Civil Society Organisation, Policy Advocacy and Integrity Network Nigeria has thrown its weight behind the candidacy of Senator Barau Jibrin, the Senator representing Kano North Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of the organisation, Engr Joe Folu Mesele described Sen Jibrin as the best man for the job.

"In the search for the president of the Senate, certain qualities are prerequisites for consideration. Antecedence, legislative experience, private sector background and public service history.

This is the reason the Policy Advocacy and Integrity Network Nigeria is keenly interested in who occupies the exalted seat".

"Of all the Senators from the Northern and Southern Geopolitical zones eligible for consideration, one Distinguished Senator stands out which makes him the most ideal for the plum seat. That person is Senator Jibrin Barau; who represents Kano-North Senatorial District at the National Assembly".

"As an organisation, we have studied the political terrain and came to the conclusion that the leadership of the 20th Senate must be someone whose main qualification is experience of the workings of the National Assembly. And a careful scrutiny of all the aspirants for the position reveals that Senator Jibrin is poles ahead of others in terms of capacity and experience".

" Now if we look at the zoning principle of the All Progressives Congress(APC), we'll find out that the North East, the North Central, the South East have had a taste of the Senate Presidency, leaving the North West and the South South as the zones yet to occupy the seat. And of all the candidates from the two zones, none could match the legislative experience and capacity of Senator Jibrin".

Aged 63 years,

Jibrin holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Masters Certificate in Financial Management and Pricing, Masters Certificate in Management and Masters of Business Administration (MBA). He also holds a Certificate in Financial Management for Business Decisions from the prestigious Cornell University, United State of America.

After his initial higher studies, Senator Jibrin worked briefly in the Accounting Department of the Kano State Foundation, before he resigned in 1992 to begin his private flourishing business with vast interests in manufacturing, insurance and the construction sectors of the Nigerian economy. His success in the private sector prepared him adequately to begin a process of championing the cause of his people through the instrumentality of politics.

Barau contested in the elections of 1999 for the House of Representatives to represent Tarauni Federal Constituency of Kano State which he won.

After he completed his term at the House of Representatives, Barau returned back to private practice.

On his return to electoral contest in 2015, Senator Barau contested and won election to the Senate of Federal Republic of Nigeria, representing Kano North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

At the Senate, Barau was appointed the Vice - Chairman Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) and subsequently became the Chairman of the same Committee.

He was re-assigned to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETfund as the Chairman in 2016.

Barau is member of the Committee on Niger Delta, Industries, Land Transportation and Appropriations.

He is also the Secretary of Northern Senators Forum.

Senator Jibrin Barau is a ranking Senator after being an Ex-Reps and has been in the Senate since 2015. His re-election in the just concluded Election makes him a third-term Senator.

The 10th National Assembly needs an experienced and knowledgeable President of Senate with the clout and reach across the country and political divides for optimal performance.

"Senator Jibrin Barau is all the qualities stated above personified. "He is a loyal party man whose education, legislative experience, competence, capacity, corporate and public service records are unmatched by his peers.

"For the 10th National Assembly especially as regards the President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau is most definitely the best man for the position.

"As a group determined to ensure good governance in Nigeria, we hereby unequivocally enjoin all the stakeholders to support and adopt Sen Barau Jibrin as the next President of the Senate", the group declared.

