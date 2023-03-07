Senator Sani Musa has emerged as one of the front-liners for the Senate Presidency position ahead of the 10th National Assembly inauguration

Loyalists of Senator Musa say his ambition is so significant that the APC national chairman is willing to pave the way for him by resigning

The ruling party’s chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is from the north-central region, like Senator Musa

FCT, Abuja - A report by ThisDay indicates that the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, may resign to pave the way for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa as the next Senate President.

According to the report, Senator Musa representing Niger East Senatorial District, has offered himself for the plum position.

A close associate of the senator quoted in the report said:

“Senator Musa will run for the office of the Senate President. We hope that the All Progressives Congress would zone the office to the north-central zone.”

Asked if the senator could emerge as the Senate President when the party’s national chairman was also from the north-central zone, the source said Abdullahi was ready to resign his appointment to make it possible.

His words:

“Senator Abdullahi Adamu is interested in the emergence of Sani Musa as the next Senate President, and he would not mind resigning his appointment to make that happen.”

Public holiday forces lawmakers’ inauguration date to June 13

Meanwhile, Leadership reports that barring any unforeseen circumstance, the 10th National Assembly will be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13, two days after the lifespan of the current 9th National Assembly would have expired on Sunday, June 11.

The current National Assembly was inaugurated on June 11, 2019.

Its lifespan will terminate on Sunday, June 11, a non-working day, while the next day, June 12, is a public holiday to mark Democracy Day.

