Only 3 women have been elected in the 10th senate that will make the law under the administration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect

The just concluded presidential and national assembly election has recorded a decline in women's participation in Nigeria's politics as only 3 women were elected into the senate based on INEC's final list of senators-elect

So far, Nigeria has only recorded 7 senators in the 8th senate, the highest in the democratic history of the country

The 2023 presidential and national assembly election has heralded a new republic for Nigeria as Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was elected to lead the country for the next 4 years.

However, the elected recorded decline in women's participation in the country's politics, as only 3 women were elected to make laws alongside 106 others in the coming 10th senate, compared to the 8th senate where the country recorded 7, the highest ever.

This is based on the final list of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) released on Monday, March 6.

In commemorating the International Women's Day celebration, Legit.ng writes brief details of the 3 women-elected senators.

Idiat Oluranti Adebule

She was elected to represent Lagos West in the coming 10th senate of the national assembly with APC card.

In the final list released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), she was indicated as male. Hopefully, this will be corrected by the commission.

She was the former deputy governor of Lagos state between 2015 to 2019 under the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode.

Ipalibo Harry-Banigo

Under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party, the medical doctor was elected to represent the good people of Rivers West in the 10th senate in the just concluded presidential and national assembly election.

The 70-year-old woman is the current and outgoing deputy governor of Rivers state.

She had served in different capacities in the state, including acting commissioner and secretary to the government of Rivers state.

Kingibe Ireti Heebah

She is one of the beneficiaries of the Obidient Movement under the leadership of Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential election.

The civil engineer is a younger sister to Ajoke Mohammed, a wife to ex-Nigeria's head of state, Murtala Muhammed.

Heebah had contested for the position in 2003 under the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). She joined the PDP in 2006 and became a founding member of the APC in 2014 and contested again in 2015 but later withdrew from the race.

