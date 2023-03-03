Atiku says the ruling APC has admitted that there was rigging in southeast region during the last presidential election

According to Atiku, the APC has continue to attack Nigerians after stealing their mandate at the polls

Going further, it added that was obvious that Nigerians did not want Tinubu and this was proven in Lagos

The Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says Tinubu’s campaign council’s claim that there was rigging in the southeast is evidence that indeed the election was fraught with irregularities.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, Mr. Phrank Shaibu, the PDP Presidential Candidate said it was unfortunate that the APC campaign council had continued to attack and mock the Nigerians whose mandate it stole.

Atiku says APC has admitted that there was rigging in southeast. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Shaibu said it was obvious that Nigerians did not want Tinubu and this was proven in Lagos where he had turned into his personal fiefdom.

He said:

“Festus Keyamo’s claim that there was massive rigging in the southeast and that the APC will be challenging the votes in that region proves our claim that this election was fraught with irregularities. This is the more reason we are seeking the cancellation of the results.

“Is it not funny that Tinubu claimed he wanted to replicate the developments of Lagos across Nigeria and yet the same people of Lagos rejected him at the poll? He and his minions unleashed thugs on the people of the state and yet still lost.

“We ask them to save their strength for the legal fireworks ahead. Nigerians and the world will see how All Progressives Criminals (APC) stole the mandate of the people and most importantly, they should explain to Nigerians why people have been partying in Columbia while there is grave silence in Nigeria since the declaration of their candidate."

2023: APC Speaks on Tinubu’s Victory, Reveals Why Atiku, Obi Lost Presidential Election

The All Progressives Congress campaign council has said the manner in which the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, rode on the waves of religion and ethnicity in Saturday’s election shows that he will go down in history as the country’s “most dangerous and divisive politician.”

The claim was made by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication for the PCC, Dele Alake, at a press conference in Abuja to address the allegation of rigging and collusion with the electoral umpire.

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was announced the winner of the keenly contested Saturday’s presidential election on Wednesday.

Tinubu had polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the LP flag bearer and his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, by 6,984,520 and 6,101,533 votes respectively.

But both Atiku and Obi have kicked against the results with each claiming that the election was fraught with violence and massive rigging.

Consequently, they have resorted to take their case to court for redress.

While mocking LP’s attempt to convince the court, Alake stated that he couldn’t imagine how a divisive politician like Obi could take advantage of Nigerian youths, who were earnestly in search of a hero.

Source: Legit.ng