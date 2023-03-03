Peter Obi, the presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential and national assembly election, burst into tears on Thursday, March 2, while narrating the suffering of a young Nigerian lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Obi, who came second runner-up in the just concluded poll, said he had met an unemployed female graduate in Nasarawa state, who worked as a tea maker.

According to Obi:

“She has no job, she graduated since 2018. She told me she is learning how to bake. Then I asked her why she is not baking instead of coming here to do this, she said she doesn’t have N75,000 to buy an oven. That is the life you get in Nigeria; people who don’t have N75,000 to buy an oven.”

The former governor of Anambra state claimed that he won the election and would explore all legal means available to claim his stolen mandate.

Peter Obi insisted that he was the one that gathered the highest vote in the poll and would defend that in court.

“I am challenging the process,” Obi declared to a room full of journalists in Nigeria’s capital city, his first media appearance after the declaration of a winner by the electoral umpire.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See the video:

Source: Legit.ng