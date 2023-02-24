Finland-based terrorist, Simon Ekpa, has become the number one public enemy of southeast residents in recent months

Ekpa, the leader of the unknown gunmen terrorising the region, was arrested by Finnish authorities recently

His arrest triggered widespread celebrations in Anambra state, as residents heaved a sigh of immense relief

FCT, Abuja - A report by ThisDay indicates that there was jubilation in Anambra state on Friday, February 23, following the reported arrest of a terrorist, Simon Ekpa, in Finland.

In many public places in the southeast state, people celebrated the arrest of the separatist factional leader.

Simon Ekpa’s arrest in Finland was celebrated n Anambra state. Photo credit: @simon_ekpa

Some residents who spoke on the issue described Ekpa's arrest as "good riddance to bad rubbish."

A resident of Awka, the state capital, Nnamdi Ezendu said:

"Ekpa should be renditioned to Nigeria for proper punishment. That guy needs to be peppered for all the atrocious acts he had caused in this state and the entire southeast.

"The Nigerian government should not allow his case to be handled by the Finland authorities. They will handle him with kid gloves."

Ekpa had repeatedly ordered sit-at-home protests in the southeast, including calling for attacks on government facilities.

His latest was the declaration of sit-at-home to prevent people from voting in the forthcoming elections, an order which most of his followers usually enforce violently.

The Helsingin Sanomat (HS), the largest newspaper in the Nordic countries, reported that the police escorted the separatist out of his apartment in Lahti.

The news platform claimed they had gone to Ekpa's residence for an interview, but to their surprise, the Finland police, KRP, answered when the HS team rang the separatist bell.

The police claimed that its operation in Lahti and the subsequent arrest of the terrorist were in connection with an ongoing preliminary investigation.

Before his eventual arrest yesterday, Nigerians worldwide had signed a petition appealing to the Finnish government, Nigerian government and the European Union to arrest Ekpa.

Simon Ekpa released after questioning by Finnish authorities

The Cable reports that Ekpe was released later by the Finnish police after hours of questioning.

Although Tommi Reen, an officer with the Central Criminal Police, said the suspect was released after a few hours of questioning, but investigation is ongoing.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls for arrest, repatriation of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria

Recall that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo had asked the federal government to arrest and repatriate Ekpa to Nigeria, saying he is responsible for killings and violence in the southeast.

In a statement by its Secretary General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and seen by Legit.ng, the apex Igbo socio-cultural group noted that economic activities and other businesses were paralysed following the alleged invasion of unknown shooters in the southeast.

Ohanaeze said it had identified Ekpa as being responsible for current killings in Anambra, Imo, and Enugu and disturbance of public peace, as well as sporadic shootings in Ebonyi state.

2023 election: Ohanaeze Ndigbo places $50,000 bounty on Ekpa

Similarly, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo put a $50,000 reward on Ekpa as part of its efforts to tame the terrorist.

Isiguzoro said the bounty placed on Ekpa had received a positive response from Ndigbo and Nigerians in Finland and Europe.

The group's spokesman also noted that Ekpa would soon be arrested by appropriate authorities and repatriated to Nigeria in due time.

Source: Legit.ng