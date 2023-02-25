2023 election: Tension as one killed in clash with security agents in Taraba

A report by Channels TV indicates that one person was killed by soldiers at a checkpoint at Gadan Karofi (Karofi bridge) along CBN Bye Pass in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital.

Legit.ng gathered that the Taraba state police public relations officer, Abdullahi Usman confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone interview.

He, however, said that the command was investigating the case to ascertain what really transpired.

According to the medium, a local vigilante member was arguing with the military personnel who were trying to ensure that movements were restricted accordingly.

According to the witness, the argument escalated rather too fast and before anyone knew it, the individual had been shot by a soldier.

The Jalingo local government area commander of vigilante, Munir Bello when contacted confirmed the incident but noted that he is not sure of the deceased’s identity yet.

He said that his men have been dispatched to the Federal Medical Center Jalingo where the corpse was deposited to verify his identity.

Bello:

“We have sent men to the Federal Medical Centre to identify the body of the said person and we are yet to receive any report. As you know we have many members and I can not just ascertain without proper verification. But indeed a person was shot to death this morning by soldiers at Anguwan karofi, CBN road ATC bye pass.”

Munir said the group will get to the root of the issue and shed more light once more information reaches him.

The military is yet to make any comment on the incident.

Labour party chairman dies in sleep on election day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported another politician lost his life during the 2023 general election period.

It was reported that his family members said he died in his sleep in the wee hours of Saturday, February 25.

According to the family members, he coordinated the pre-election activities of the party till late Friday night and was said to have been eagerly awaiting the commencement of voting on Saturday.

FCT PDP chairman dies in auto crash

In a related report the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party for the Federal Capital Territory, Sunday Zakka died.

The report said Zakka died alongside his driver and his aide in an accident along the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport-Kuje Road on Friday, February 24.

An official of the PDP who spoke to Legit.ng on the incident said the party’s FCT chairman was on his way to his hometown to prepare for the Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly election when the accident occurred.

Source: Legit.ng