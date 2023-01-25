Ohanaeze Ndigbo has placed a $50,000 bounty on Simon Ekpa, the Finland-based leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra

The group accused Ekpa of constituting a nuisance and making efforts to sabotage plans for a violent-free election in the southeast region

According to Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ekpa collected millions of United States dollars to sabotage the candidacy of Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election

The Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has placed $50,000 (N22,750,000 at N455 per dollar) on the notorious Finland-based self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Simon Ekpa.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 24, the secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the bounty placed on Ekpa has so far received a positive response from Ndigbo and Nigerians in Finland and in Europe.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has accused Simon Ekpa of making efforts to sabotage a violence-free election in the southeast. Photo: Simon Ekpa

Isiguzoro also noted that Ekpa will soon be arrested by appropriate authorities and repatriated to Nigeria in due time.

His words:

“Ndigbo will smoke him out of his hideouts in Finland and Europe, as Ndigbo and Nigerians in Finland and Europe have responded positively to the $50,000 bounty placed on him.

“It’s a matter of time, Simon Ifeanyi Njoku Ekpa will be apprehended, and his extradition to Nigeria will happen shortly so that he can answer all the allegations against him.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has cautioned one Simon Ifeanyi Njoku Ekpa to return the funds he collected with the evil intent to destroy the prospects of the Labour Party to win the 2023 Presidential elections on 25th February 2023."

Ekpa plans to frustrate efforts to conduct a free and fair election in southeast

Also accusing Ekpa of making moves to frustrate the efforts by all stakeholders to ensure a credible and violent-free election in the southeast, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the Finland-based terrorists had collected money to deliver on his antics.

Isiguzoro further noting that the 2023 general elections must hold in the region assured that Ndigbo must vote for whoever is their choice at the polls.

He added:

“Intelligence reports have it that Simon Ekpa became frightened that his secrets have been uncovered and he quickly retreated and withdrew his response to the $50,000 bounty placed on him and has been begging Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the last 24 hours through the third parties to reconsider and review the sanctions as well drop the bounty placed on him.

“Ndigbo’s response to Simon Ekpa’s plea is that he should return the $1 million to the disfavoured and unpopular presidential candidate, he must quickly return all he had collected (to his paymasters) in other to destroy the support base of Peter Obi through his old-fashioned mantra of NO ELECTION IN BIAFRA Land, the statement declared."

