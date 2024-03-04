Over the past decades, Lagos has been known for its economic might and urban development

Recently, President Bola Tinubu visited Lagos and commissioned the much-talked-about Ikeja Red Rail Line

The project is said to have cost $150 million and has been projected to transport 500,000 passengers daily

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

President Bola Tinubu recently launched the Lagos State Red Line Rail project to offer swift and adequate transportation for city dwellers.

This initiative is anticipated to alleviate traffic congestion and environmental pollution while facilitating seamless travel across various city sectors.

Lagos has at least eight train terminals, all located on the mainland. Photo Credit: Jubril Gawat/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Projections suggest the Red Line will accommodate over 500,000 passengers daily.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The red line will run alongside the Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Railway, starting from Agbado in Ogun State and ending at Oyingbo in Lagos.

Key stops include Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo.

Ten vehicular overpasses and pedestrian bridges have also been built to ensure smooth train operations.

Tinubu remarked that the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority has shown that government agencies can be effectively managed to serve the public's interests.

He said:

“There’s more work to be done,” he said, warning there was “no room for complacency.”

The Lagos state government aims to streamline commuting and bolster economic activity by implementing the Red Line project.

Increasing the accessibility of public transportation via trains, buses, and ferries is crucial in alleviating the congestion in the city, particularly along its waterfront.

Tinubu as pioneer of Lagos rail lines

The Red Line, in conjunction with the already operational Blue Line, which connects Marina on Lagos Island to the Mile 2 area on the mainland and accommodates up to 250,000 passengers daily since its launch in September 2023, represents a significant step in the development of a comprehensive transit network for the city.

This initiative, conceived in the early 2000s during Tinubu's tenure as governor, is now materialising with construction finally underway, promising to integrate with five additional train lines slated to open in the coming years.

However, over the years, the Lagos state transport system has transcended from one phase to another, below is the list of train terminals in the center of excellence.

1. Agbado station.

2. Iju station.

3. Agege station.

4. Ikeja station.

5. Oshodi station.

6. Mushin station.

7. Yaba station

8. Oyingbo station

What Tinubu said at Lagos Red Rail Line commissioning

Meanwhile, the focus of Tinubu's administration was a focal point during the commissioning of the Lagos Red Line train.

President Tinubu explained how his administration would deal with corrupt elements and smugglers during the event.

The Nigerian leader has insisted that the reforms will continue, noting that "it is for the betterment of the people."

Source: Legit.ng