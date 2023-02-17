The Lagos state commissioner of police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has conducted an on-site assessment visit to the areas disrupted by violence

His visit was on the heels of the protest erupted in the Mile 12 area of Kosofe local government

It was gathered that the protest started in the early hours of Friday, February 17, which according to reports, was caused by the constant scarcity of naira

Lagos, Kosofe - The Lagos state police command says it has restored normalcy in the Mile 12 area of Kosofe local government following a violent protest that ensued in the early hours of Friday, February 17.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the protest was triggered by the constant scarcity of the new naira caused by the newly implemented policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign the naira.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin revealed that normalcy has been restored in other parts of Lagos where violence were perpetrated.

Confirming the state of the protest in Lagos, the command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, via a tweet sighted by Legit.ng said normalcy had been restored in all areas where violence erupted following an on-the-spot assessment by the state commissioner of police, CP Idowu Owohunwa.

The tweet reads:

"CP Idowu Owohunwa at Mile 12 to have an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

"Other parts of Lagos State were equally visited.

‘Trouble makers will surely be dealt with while law abiding citizens will be protected."

