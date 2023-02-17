Governor Godwin Obaseki mobilised

Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state, has mobilised POS operators to dispense N1000 new notes of the state's people.

In a video shared by the governor on his Twitter page, the people were seen on queue before each POS operators to dispense cash to the people.

According to the Tweet, Obaseki posited that the measure has ended the violence and protest over the naira redesign policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor captioned the video as:

"Naira redesign: Obaseki, CBN, PoS operators meet, strategize on cash disbursement across Edo

"says protest, violence in Benin over CBN cashless policy politically-motivated"

See the Tweet here:

Though the governor is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he and his counterpart in Bayelsa has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government in defending the naira redesign policy at the supreme court.

The government policy has left many Nigerians stranded as many could not access their money as the government is trying to force the country into cashless policy.

According to M.I Mustapha, counsel to Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, when the 3 states approached the supreme court to restrained the federal government from further implementation of the policy, policy, based on CBN statistics, 60% of Nigerians are currently unbanked.

