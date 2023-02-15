President Muhammadu Buhari has lost a valued friend following the death of one of his classmates

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said that Abba Ali - Buhari's classmate - died on Tuesday, February 14

Ali until his death was a member of the Federal Judicial Service Commission and the chairman of the Forum of Classmates of the Government College in Katsina state

The death of Abba Ali, a former chairman of the Forum of Classmates of Government College Kastina has thrown President Muhammadu Buhari into a state of mourning.

The Punch reports that Ali, a classmate of President Buhari during his time at the Government College in Katsina died on Tuesday, February 14.

Ali before his death had served as the chairman of the Forum of Classmates which included the president and other members of their set from Government College Katsina.

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesperson in a statement released on Tuesday, February 14, said that President Buhari said he has lost a valued friend following Ali's passing.

President Buhari has lost a valued friend

Shehu added that the president described his late friend as a complete gentleman who had a nuanced understanding of issues.

President Buhari was quoted saying:

“I have lost a valued friend.”

“I have had the honour of knowing him from our early days. He is leaving us with countless memories. We will greatly miss him."

Until his death, the late Abba Ali was a member of the Federal Judicial Service Commission

