Governor Chukwuma Soludo is seeking an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari for Nnamdi Kanu's release

The governor said he has booked an appointment with the president as the IPOB leader's release is crucial to maintaining peace in the southeast

According to Soludo, he is ready to stand as surety for Nnamdi Kanu should the Federal Government decide to release the IPOB leader unconditionally

The governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo, said he has booked an appointment with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Speaking during his quarterly briefing on Monday, February 13, the Anambra state governor confirmed that he was waiting on President Buhari's approval of their planned meeting.

Governor Soludo has promised to stand surety for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. Photo: Chukwuma Soludo

The Nation reports that Soludo said it is expected that he and the president will have discussions on the security situation in the southeast region of the country as well as the possible release of the IPOB leader.

The governor also pledged to stand as surety for Nnamdi Kanu should the Federal Government finalise arrangements to release the IPOB leader, the Punch reports

His words:

“On the issue of Nnamdi Kanu, his release does not mean that insecurity will be completely eliminated. The call is in the best interest of the South East as a whole.

“He (Kanu) was saddened by the level of crime associated with the agitation when I visited him in prison. He called it an abomination.

“Everyone has now become a freedom fighter, using it as an avenue to commit a crime. The truth is that if he is released, he will be able to distinguish between genuine freedom fighters and criminals.

“What is still holding him back is a political issue. I am awaiting confirmation of appointment with the President to hand him the letter officially.”

Source: Legit.ng