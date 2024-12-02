Bishop David Olatunji Abioye took his exit from service at Winners Chapel in October 2024

Legit.ng understands that the retirement is in line with the operational guidelines of the Liberation Commission, which serves as the church’s constitution

Abuja-based cleric, Prophet Joshua Iginla, addressed Christians in a video where he explained that Bishop David Oyedepo blessed Abioye's exit and that the departing sexagenarian is a happy man

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering religious affairs.

FCT, Abuja — Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly (Joshua Iginla Ministries), has said Bishop David Abioye "is a man that every minister should study".

Recall Bishops Abioye and Thomas Aremu, in October, retired from the Living Faith Church, better known as Winners Chapel, after decades of service.

Prophet Joshua Iginla explained that Bishop David Abioye retired from Winners Chapel a blessed man. Photo credits: Joshua Iginla Ministries, Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

Abioye is 63 while Aremu is 67.

The retirements follow a review of the church’s administrative policy, called The Mandate. The retirement age for leaders at the church has been pegged at 55. Only David Oyedepo, founder of the church, aged 70, can now serve for life, according to the new policy.

Subsequently, Bishop Abioye held his first crusade in Abuja.

Reacting, Pastor Iginla — during a recent church service — praised Abioye for his "dignity" and 'sincerity'.

'Bishop Abioye should be copied' - Iginla

The cleric stated that pastors leaving a religious centre to establish their own church should not cause rancour.

He said:

“May God bless Bishop Abioye. That is a man that every minister should study. Retired with dignity, talks about his father with dignity. Has every reason to have done otherwise meek, and you can see the fruit. There is no pretence.

"Social media can be saying this, the man is on spot; the man is on point, current, dignifying the father, irrespective of what you think. That is a genuine son. Every pastor should study Bishop Abioye. He is a gift for a generation to study.”

He added:

“Every pastor must learn to understand. There is nothing wrong in leaving. There is nothing wrong in retiring. But when you leave, how do you leave?

“Retirement is not a curse. You are not the first person to leave. Leaving a church should not make you fight everybody. There is nothing bad in going. Don’t make it look like when you leave a place, because you leave the place, everything will scatter. Are you the one that started it?"

Watch the full video below:

Bishop Abioye pays tribute to Oyedepo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bishop Abioye, who recently retired from Winners Chapel after decades of service, said he is "humbled and truly grateful for the gift of men".

Posting pictures from his valedictory service in Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, Abioye said he is humbled and grateful for the gift of men.

Source: Legit.ng