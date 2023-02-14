Owerri, Imo state - President Muhammadu Buhari says the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be the next president of the country God willing.

The president said this on Tuesday, February 14, at the APC presidential rally in Owerri, Imo state capital, according to the statement sent to Legit.ng by Tinubu Media Office.

2023 Elections: Buhari Reveals Next President of Nigeria

Source: UGC

He said he had accompanied Tinubu to the state to sell him to the people, expressing gratitude for the massive turnout at the rally.

I will work to advance Buhari's legacies - Tinubu

Speaking at the rally, Tinubu promised to work assiduously to advance the legacies of President Buhari.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said the good work of the president particularly in the area of infrastructure revolution, revamping agriculture, road and railway network would be sustained.

"You know the president with honesty, integrity and dependability. We will continue with his incorruptible and being straightforward attributes, " he said.

The APC candidate also promised to prudently manage the nation's resources and increase the revenue-generation capacity as he did when he was Lagos governor.

He promised the people of Imo that he would further invest in education as President Buhari who upgraded two institutions in the state to universities did, and helped to make the state a tourist destination.

"We will strengthen and promote peace and unity in the state and confront violence and man inhumanity to fellow man as that's the only way growth and development can be achieved," he said.

Imo governor speaks

The host governor, Senator Uzodinnma, while welcoming the dignitaries to the state, restated that Imo is part of the Nigerian entity and "in brotherhood the people of the state shall stand with other Nigerians."

He thanked Buhari for his support for the state, adding that his presence at the rally was a great testament to his determination to get the party to win the next election and to grow further.

Source: Legit.ng