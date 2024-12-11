The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football Awards ceremony is fast heralding the scenes

The prestigious gala, slated for Marrakech, Morocco, is poised to be graced by several of Africa's finest footballing talents

Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, has recently spoken about clinching the prize after his goal against Real Madrid

Ademola Lookman has shared his thoughts ahead of the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards ceremony.

The Nigerian forward, who was named Player of the Match in Atalanta's recent defeat to Real Madrid, spoke to the media about his chances of winning the prestigious prize on December 16th.

The gala, which traditionally hosts a flurry of Africa’s finest talents, is often dominated by conversations surrounding the Men's Player of the Year award.

Ademola Lookman during the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Real Madrid at Stadio di Bergamo on December 10, 2024. Image: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

This year, Lookman, Paris Saint-Germain's Achraf Hakimi, and a host of other nominees headline the shortlist for the prestigious award as announced by CAF.

Looking ahead to the award ceremony, Lookman shared his thoughts on what it feels like to be nominated for such an honour.

The 27-year-old, however, downplayed the significance many might expect him to place on winning the award.

Lookman speaks on CAF awards

Speaking to the media, as captured by Tutto Atalanta, the Nigerian forward stated:

"Being among the candidates for the African Ballon d'Or is a great privilege, not only for me but also for my country and my family.

It is an important recognition, but my focus is always on the pitch, match after match. If it arrives, it will be a special moment, but right now, I am only thinking about improving myself."

This diplomatic response from Lookman comes amid swirling reports from media outlet Brila.net, which suggested the possibility of the Nigerian striker missing out on the prize, with Hakimi being the reported winner.

The recently surfaced report has stirred mixed reactions from African football fans, many of whom have expressed discontent over the reported snub of Lookman.

So far, Lookman remains a strong contender for the prize, and more recently, former Southampton manager, Radhi Jaïdi, has thrown his support behind the Atalanta star to claim the award.

The 2024 CAF Awards ceremony is slated to be hosted at the Palais des Congrès de Marrakech.

Lookman reacts to achieving special feat

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Lookman has reacted to achieving a personal milestone against Real Madrid.

The forward became the eighth Nigerian player to find the back of the net against Los Blancos after his brilliant goal in their recent UEFA Champions League clash.

