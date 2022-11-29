The death of Hajiya Atika, the wife of a former governor of Sokoto state has thrown the president into a state of mourning

President Muhammadu Buhari in condoling with the former governor and lawmaker said such a loss is difficult to handle

The president also prayed for the repose of the soul of Hajiya Atika and comfort for Senator Wamakko and his entire family

The former governor of Sokoto state, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has lost his wife, Hajiya Atika.

In a condolence message to the lawmaker who also represents Sokoto North Senatorial District, President Muhammadu Buhari extended his sympathy to Wamakko's family.

The message released by the senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari received the death of Hajiya Atika with a heavy heart.

President Buhari has condoled with Senator Wamakko and his family over the death of his wife. Photo: Aliyu Wamakko, Muhammadu Buhari

A significant part of Senator Wamakko's life is gone

Also describing Hajiya Atika as a woman who was a significant part of the former governor's life, President Buhari said such pain is difficult to handle.

His words:

“The loss of a woman who was a significant part of your life, being the mother of your children, is particularly a deep pain to handle.”

