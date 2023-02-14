The Kano state government says it will revoke the operational licenses of business owners or take action on anyone who refuses to accept the old naira notes as a means of transaction.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje revealed this in a statement issued by the commissioner for information and internal affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, on Tuesday, February 14.

The Kano state governor insisted that the old naira notes are still legal tender, according to a report by Daily Trust.

According to him, the Supreme Court was emphatic on its interim injunction on the issue of the old naira notes.

Governor Ganduje said the old notes would continue to be used as legal tender hand-in-hand with the new ones until its gradual and final phase-out.

Non-acceptance of old Naira notes worsening tension in the state - Ganduje

Governor Ganduje said the state government has been notified that some business owners such as supermarkets, malls, banks, restaurants, hotels, traders in markets, filling stations, and motor parks are rejecting the old naira notes.

This, according to the Kano state governor, is further worsening the already tense situation exacerbated by the non-availability of the new naira notes.

Continue doing business with old Naira notes - Ganduje tells residents

Governor Ganduje called on the people in the state to continue with their lawful businesses using the old Nira notes.

He also urged them to report anyone who refuses to accept the old naira notes to the appropriate quarters.

Recalls that the state government on Sunday locked up a supermarket for refusing to collect old Naira notes from residents in the state.

Legit.ng notes that the Supreme Court had earlier restrained the federal government from enforcing the February 10 deadline for the old Naira notes swap following a suit filed by three state governors.

The apex court will hear the suit on Wednesday, February 15.

Emefiele disobeys Supreme Court on currency swap, insists on Feb. 10 deadline

Meanwhile, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has another directive that is contrary to that of Governor Ganduje.

In clear disobedience of the Supreme Court order, the CBN governor on Tuesday insisted on the February 10 deadline for the withdrawal of old currency notes from circulation.

During a visit to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emefiele said there was no need for the shift of the February 10, 2023, deadline for the swap of the currency notes, PM News reported.

