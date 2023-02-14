Protesters have stormed the Edo state chapter of the CBN over their inability to change their old naira notes for the new ones

They said their banks had directed them to the CBN while the apex bank asked them to return to their banks for the exchange of the new notes for the new ones

The protest came few hours after the governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, announced that the earlier February 10 deadline for the swapping did not change

Benin, Edo - Some Nigerians have staged a protest at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branch in Benin, the Edo state capital, over their inability to exchange their old N200, N500 and N1000 notes for the new ones.

In the video, the protesters alleged that their banks directed them to the CBN if they are willing to change their old notes for the new ones, and the CBN directed them back to their banks.

They lamented that the policy of the apex bank is biting them hard, and there is need for the government to suppress the tension as it is ridiculous that they have money at hand and can't make use of it.

The protest came shortly after the governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, dismissed the injunction of the supreme court and announced that the deadline for the old naira notes stand.

On Wednesday, February 8, the supreme court issued an interim injunction restricting the federal government from stopping Nigerians from using the old notes, and President Muhammadu Buhari said his administration will obey the court order.

Many Nigerians were shock when Emefiele declared that the earlier February 10 scheduled as the deadline for the old naira notes to become a legal tender has not changed.

