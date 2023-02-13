Abubakar Usman, the special assistant to Ahmed Lawan, the senate president, has alleged that some banks wrote to petrol stations to stop collecting old naira notes

The APC chieftain alleged that the silence of President Muhammadu Buhari and the CBN fueled the confusion about the legality of the old notes

According to him, despite the ruling of the supreme court, the intervention of the national council of state, and the president's pleading for 7 days, the was silence from President Buhari and CBN

FCT, Abuja - Abubakar Sidiq Usman, the special assistant to the senate president, Ahmed Lawan, on new media, has said that the supreme court injunction on the implementation of the naira redesign policy has left many Nigerians confused.

Usman, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that though the supreme court has temporarily stopped the end of the use of old naira notes and the federal government promised to comply, there was no former pronouncement.

Why are petrol stations, traders stop collecting old notes

The APC chieftain added that the silence from the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria had brought more confusion into the polity.

Taken to his Twitter page, Usman said there was a report of banks written to petrol stations to stop collecting the old notes, adding that this fueled the uncertainty on the expiration of the old naira notes.

He then lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari who earlier begged Nigerians to give him 7 days to resolve the crisis caused by the naira redesign policy has now kept mute, even after 10 days.

Noting that the silence came even after the National Council of States met with the president and had an extensive discussion on the issue.

his statement reads in part:

"There are reports that banks wrote to petrol stations over the weekend not to admit old notes as they, the banks, will no longer take them in, leaving us with a situation of uncertainty regarding the policy and it’s expiration."

See the tweet here:

