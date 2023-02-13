The wave of naira scarcity in the country has hit the common man as an old man is seen bursting into serious tears inside a bank because he cannot access his money

While holding his walking stick, the old man cries that he has been hungry and needs to get drugs as well, not he could not cater for his needs not because he did not have money, but because the CBN is holding him at ransom

Banks have closed many branches in Nigeria because of attacks from Nigerians who have money with them but could not access their money because of the CBN policy

An old man has been seen crying in a bank over the failure of the financial institution to provide him with his money to eat and buy drugs to regurgitate his decaying health condition.

The old man, who uses walking still, in the video was seen crying emotionally, saying that it is not that he did not have the money, but he could not access his money to get drugs at the pharmacy as his health got worst.

Ola man in serious tears as he could not have access to his money Photo Credit: Saheed Oladele

Source: Facebook

While speaking in Yoruba, he also lamented that he had been hungry for a couple of days as he reigned curses on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for pushing him toward the grave when his time had not come.

Nigerians have been trapped in the crisis of the naira scarcity since the apex bank announced the deadline for making the old naira notes a legal tending.

Though some governors have challenged the decision of the federal government at the supreme court and an interim injunction said that the old and new notes should co-exist pending the court hearing slated for Wednesday, February 15.

However, many banks have closed their branches due to attacks from protesting Nigerians as the CBN has not been able to provide them with enough cash to run their businesses while many traders have stopped collecting the old notes.

See the video below:

