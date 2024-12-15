The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) clarified that it has not rejected President Tinubu’s potential re-election bid for 2027

News made the round stating that the ACF criticized Tinubu's economic policies for worsening conditions in Northern Nigeria

ACF spokesperson Muhammad-Baba called on Nigerians to prioritize evaluating leaders' performance rather than speculating about future elections

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has clarified its stance amid speculations that it rejected President Bola Tinubu’s potential 2027 re-election bid.

This follows a communiqué issued after the forum’s National Executive Council meeting in Kaduna, which criticized Tinubu’s economic policies for exacerbating hardship in Northern Nigeria.

Arewa forum clears air on alleged rejection of Tinubu in 2027 Photo credit: @officialABAT/@officialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

The communiqué, signed by ACF National Publicity Secretary Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, urged the President to reassess his policies to alleviate the region’s economic struggles.

“I do admit that some policies of the current administration are repugnant and adverse to our interests as a region,” Muhammad-Baba stated.

Responding to media reports, ACF spokesperson Muhammad-Baba, who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng, clarified that the forum has not taken a formal stance on Tinubu’s candidacy or any potential aspirants for the 2027 elections.

“With sensational headlines saying we rejected Tinubu or won’t allow him to run in 2027, we must clarify—we have not made any such decision. The ACF is a politically oriented but non-partisan organization.

"We don’t endorse or reject candidates. We assess policies and leave decisions to the electorate," Muhammad-Baba stated.

He added that the forum believes discussions about the 2027 elections are premature and could distract from holding current leaders accountable.

Muhammad-Baba urged Nigerians to prioritize assessing current governance over speculating about future elections.

“Rather than focusing on 2027 or 2031, we must keep our eyes on the present. Are leaders delivering the dividends of democracy? Are they addressing the hardship faced by ordinary Nigerians? These are the pressing issues,” he emphasized.

The spokesperson also highlighted the role of political parties, candidates’ track records, and the electorate’s judgment in shaping the future, saying:

“Those aspiring to lead must market their credentials and show how they can improve lives now, not just campaign for elections years away,” he said.

Northern youths knock Tinubu for appointing Ogunjimi

In another development, the Arewa Youths Integrity Network (AYIN), a socio-political group in Northern Nigeria, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Mr Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF).

The group accused the President of marginalizing other regions in favour of appointing individuals from his Yoruba ethnic group to strategic national positions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng