Commercial banks and business owners rejecting the old naira notes in Ogun state are in for a stiff sanction

The governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun warned that any bank or businessmen or women rejecting old notes will be shut down by his government

According to the governor, it is only imperative to allow the use of the old notes to alleviate the sufferings faced by the people due to the scarcity of the new naira notes

The governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun, has issued a warning to commercial banks rejecting the old naira notes from customers and residents in the state.

Daily Trust reports that Abiodun said his administration will shut down any commercial bank involved in such activity.

Governor Abiodun has threatened to shut down banks and businesses rejecting the old naira notes. Photo: Vanguard, Dapo Abiodun

Reacting to reports of the rejection of old notes as legal tender by some commercial banks and business owners in the state, Abiodun warned that his government will not tolerate such in the state.

The rejection of the old naira notes by most business owners followed the expiration of the February 10 deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Legit.ng gathers that this deadline expiration takes effect in some areas despite the ruling of the Supreme Court on the matter.

However, while addressing market men and women at Itoku Kampala market in Abeokuta, as part of his re-election campaign, Abiodun, who frowned at the action of the banks, said that since the new naira are not available to residents, the old notes must be accepted to eas the challenges faced by the people.

The Punch reports that the governor also urged residents of Ogun state to remain calm while the government is working to ensure that everything is brought under control.

