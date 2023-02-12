BREAKING: Tears as Prominent Nigerian Governor's Father Dies
The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, lost his father, Abraham Michael Joseph Diri, over circumstances yet to be made public.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
According to a statement signed by Mr. Jothan Diri, on behalf of the Diri Family of Kalama-Owei Wari in Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, Pa Diri passed at the age of 88 years.
Mr. Jothan further said that Pa Diri, until his death, was a retired Headmaster, devout Christian, and man of exemplary humility.
He said, “the Diri family and the entire Sampou community are consoled that our dear brother and father lived a fulfilled life. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”
Source: Legit.ng