The governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, lost his father, Abraham Michael Joseph Diri, over circumstances yet to be made public.

According to a statement signed by Mr. Jothan Diri, on behalf of the Diri Family of Kalama-Owei Wari in Sampou Community in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, Pa Diri passed at the age of 88 years.

Mr. Jothan further said that Pa Diri, until his death, was a retired Headmaster, devout Christian, and man of exemplary humility.

He said, “the Diri family and the entire Sampou community are consoled that our dear brother and father lived a fulfilled life. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Source: Legit.ng