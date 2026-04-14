Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria rejected claims that it had instructed Muslims to pray for the removal of INEC Chairman Josh Amupitan and denied issuing any such directive

The council distanced itself from reports suggesting threats over elections and maintained that it remained a non-partisan body committed to neutrality and national stability

SCSN restated its call for Amupitan’s removal over alleged bias concerns while urging the public to rely only on verified official communications

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) has refuted reports alleging that it instructed Muslims to pray for the removal of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Josh Amupitan.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Nafiu Baba Ahmad, the council described the claims as inaccurate and deceptive, insisting that it never issued such a directive.

Amupitan: Shariah Council Speaks On Ordering Muslims To Pray for the Removal of INEC Chairman

Source: Twitter

Reports described as false and misleading

The council dismissed suggestions that it had threatened that elections would not take place unless the INEC chairman was removed, distancing itself from the narrative entirely.

“At no time did the council call for such prayers or issue any related directive. These fabrications are intended to mislead the public, create unnecessary tension, and drag the council into partisan political matters,” the statement said.

Commitment to neutrality and national stability reaffirmed

The SCSN emphasised its position as a non-partisan religious body, noting that its activities are guided by principles of justice, fairness, and peaceful coexistence.

It maintained that it does not engage in political manoeuvres that could threaten the country’s stability, stressing its longstanding commitment to moral and ethical values.

Council restates position on INEC chairman

Despite rejecting the claims, the council reiterated its earlier stance that the INEC chairman should step down or be removed from office.

According to the SCSN, this position is based on concerns over alleged bias against Islam and Muslims, reportedly reflected in a legal document attributed to Amupitan.

The council argued that such perceptions raise questions about the neutrality and integrity required of someone holding a sensitive national office.

The SCSN called on the public, particularly the Muslim community and media organisations, to disregard what it termed false reports and to rely solely on its verified statements for accurate information.

Source: Legit.ng