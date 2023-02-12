The NDLEA has announced another successful interception of illicit substance en route Dubai

According to the NDLEA, it successfully arrested a church general overseer and two of his accomplice

The alleged suspects were said to have stuffed in meth and skunk inside a keg of palm oil to be smuggled to the middle-east nation

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a Lagos-based church general overseer alongside two other accomplices attempting to smuggle illicit dr*gs to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This development was made known via a statement issued by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, in a social media post sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday, February 12.

The suspect is identified as High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick, of the Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos state. Photo: @ndlea_nigeria

As contained in the statement, the general overseer, alongside two of his accomplices, was intercepted trying to smuggle methamphetamine and skunk to the middle-east country.

The statement reads:

“Church General Overseer busted! You go to seek refuge in the House of God and there the shepherd recruits you into drug trafficking.

“Anyway, the details of the arrest of Daddy GO & others by @ndlea_nigeria in Lagos yesterday over a busted attempt to export meth and skunk to Dubai will come in our statement at noon.”

As reported by PM News, the general overseer was identified as High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick, while his church was identified as Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly.

Legit.ng gathered that his accomplice Udezuka Udoka is a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta, Ibadan and Oyoyo Mary Obasi was their agent.

Videos released on social media revealed that the methamphetamine was concealed in kegs of palm oil.

