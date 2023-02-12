The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Delta and Bayelsa, Lawan Tanko Jimeta, is dead

A message by the police spokesman for Bauchi command, SP Ahmed Wakil, announced that Jimeta died on Sunday, February 12

It was gathered that AIG Jimeta died on the morning of Sunday at Benin Teaching Hospital after a brief illness

Benin, Edo - Lawan Tanko Jimeta, the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Zone 5, comprising Edo, Delta, and Bayelsa has passed on.

Punch reports that AIG Jimeta died on the morning of Sunday, February 12, at the Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State following a brief illness.

AIG Jimeta died after a brief sickness in Benin (Photo: Nigeria Police Force)

Source: UGC

Jimeta's demise was disclosed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, on Sunday.

The message read:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Inna Lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un. With a heavy heart but total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, I wish to announce the death of A.I.G Lawan Tanko Jimeta

“He died at the Teaching Hospital, Benin Edo State, this morning after a brief Illness.↳

“To Allah, we belong and to him, we shall return, a real departure of a Godly man.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and reward him with aljannatul fiddausi.

“May he give the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, amin.”

AIG Jimeta who was appointed to the office in January 2022 is a graduate of English Language from the University of Maiduguri and also a Masters holder in Peace and Conflict Studies from the National Open University.

He was known to have served in various capacities in the Nigeria Police Force including as Edo State Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Commissioner for Police, Personal Assistant to the AIG of Police, Department of Training and Development, FHQ Annex, Lagos State and Chief of Training, Directorate on Peace-keeping, FHQ, Abuja. He also served as the Area Commander, Suleja Area Command.

2023 election: Major shake up in police as IGP issues fresh preparation update

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba had sanctioned the formation of an Election Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Team for deployment police officers across the country during the general election.

This development was made known via a statement issued on Wednesday, February 8 by the force spokesperson, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi.

As contained in the statement, the formation of the special election team will identify, analyze and combat threats during the course of the elections.

Source: Legit.ng