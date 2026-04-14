A 2026 UTME candidate celebrated after seeing her examination schedule, highlighting where JAMB posted her to

She mentioned her examination date and shared why she was excited about the time and venue for her examination

Many who came across her post shared their similar experiences, sharing details of their own UTME date and time

A Nigerian lady who registered for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) reprinted her slip.

She reacted after seeing her exam schedule and where the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) posted her.

UTME 2026: JAMB Candidate Celebrates After Seeing Her Exam Schedule, Shares Observation About Venue

Source: UGC

JAMB is the board in charge of the UTME, which is an entrance examination into state and federal universities in Nigeria.

UTME 2026: JAMB candidate celebrates exam schedule

Identified as @iamglorious_1 on TikTok, the lady danced and celebrated after seeing her UTME date and venue.

The lady stated that she was posted to a nearby examination centre to write on April 17, 2026, by 9:00 am.

She captioned her post:

“Mood after checking my jamb reprint. And I was posted to a nearby exam centre, with a good date and time. 17 for me, lets see our date mates in the CS. Omor na to blast the jamb remain.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail 2026 UTME candidate's exam schedule

Many who came across her post shared their similar experiences, sharing details of their own UTME date and time.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

Big Fredoo said:

Who wan Dey go from ph to Abia state by 6:30 am,we go again next year

Sophie said:

17 9am and d place where they post me too far

Rïçhîê said:

guy they posted me to where I registered 20th 2pm God is good

BIG DREAMS said:

Mine is on the 17th by 9 am And I was posted to nearby jamb center this show's that my exam will be easy for me no stress

lolascakeandmore said:

17 for me too but too early and the centre is Farr ooo but God is my strength

Pan Dora said:

please who's writing in Ebonyi State University 16th April 6:30am

allaboutessy0 said:

Lucky you!

Ana said:

Mine is 17th , a center close to my house like super close

LORD KODA said:

who dey write for divine patten high school for sapele road benin city 16th

UTME 2026: JAMB Candidate Celebrates After Seeing Her Exam Schedule, Shares Observation About Venue

Source: Depositphotos

Legit.ng reported that the JAMB announced a revision to the timetable for the 2026 UTME, introducing an adjusted session structure just days before the exam begins nationwide.

The examination is scheduled to start this week across accredited Computer-Based Test centres.

UTME candidate cries out over exam schedule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who reprinted her JAMB slip has cried out online after seeing the scheduled location for her exam.

In a now-viral post shared on TikTok, she displayed details of the location and questioned netizens about the place.

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments section to share their various reactions.

Source: Legit.ng