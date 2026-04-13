Nollywood actor Rotimi Salami took to Instagram to share photos of himself in a hospital bed after surviving a terrifying 48-hour health emergency

The filmmaker revealed that he had pushed his body to the limit while promoting his new movie, admitting that the stress had taken a serious toll on his health

Fans and colleagues flooded his page with prayers and support, urging him to rest while celebrating his strength and wishing him a quick recovery after the troubling experience

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Rotimi Salami has revealed that he was recently hospitalised after a health scare, saying he narrowly escaped death in the past two days.

The actor shared the news through his Instagram page, posting a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed while expressing deep gratitude to God for sparing his life.

Rotimi Salami opens up from a hospital bed after an intense movie promotion leaves him battling a health crisis for 48 hours. Photo: salamirotimi

Source: Instagram

The filmmaker explained that the last 48 hours had been extremely difficult, but he believed he pulled through because God allowed him to survive.

“Thank God for my life… I survived the last 48 hours because God said yes.”

Rotimi Salami went on to admit that his health challenge was linked to the stress he had put his body through while promoting his latest movie, Kilanko.

He noted that the project had demanded so much of him physically and mentally, yet he remained thankful for both his recovery and the film's progress.

“I am not the type to say ‘Devil is a liar’ because I have truly stressed this body. Kilanko has taken too much from me, but still I am grateful to God for life and Kilanko’s progress.”

The actor’s post has drawn concern and prayers from fans and colleagues, many of whom expressed relief that he is alive and recovering.

Check out Rotimi Salami's post below:

Fans and colleagues react to Rotimi Salami's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@sajetiologa said:

"Ope loma end story e inshall Allah 🙏"

@chef_gbolahan2 commented:

"May Almighty Allah continue to strengthen you and bless your work Bi'zinillah👏"

@olamide_alawode wrote:

"The lord is your strength and shield in Jesus name amen 🙏"

@toyinmoore reacted:

"Please please , don't stress ur self , you will have a good /great outing for kilanko and many many more movies 🙏🙏♥️♥️"

@nikewell said:

"Pẹlẹ Rotimi. May the strength of the Lord abide with you."

@adeoladosunmu01 commented:

"God said Yes and it is settled 🙏 You will keep progressing in strength and good health"

@oluwagbemisola_lizzy wrote:

"The lord is your strength sir 🙌🙌🙌 Welldone sir 🙌🙌"

Rotimi Salami reveals how Kilanko promotion pushed his body to the limit as he survives a frightening 48-hour ordeal. Photo: salamirotimi

Source: Instagram

Rotimi Salami opens up on Allwell Ademola's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rotimi Salami addressed rumours linking him romantically to his late colleague Allwell Ademola, who died in December 2024.

In a recent interview, the actor revealed that Ademola once contacted him about the widespread gossip, but he told her he was unaware and did not pay attention to public opinion about their professional friendship.

Rotimi also clarified that while he valued their relationship, his wife's comfort remained his priority, and he would have stepped back if she had expressed any concerns about his friendship with the late actress.

Source: Legit.ng