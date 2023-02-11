Nigerians of all walks of life, gathered at the Maria Assumpta Catholic Cathedral Owerri and Awo-Omamma in Oru East, Imo State, to pay their last respect to a man of honour; a man of peace, who dedicated his time on earth in selfless service to God and humanity, Late Prof. Amb. George Obiozor CON.

As the President General of Ohaneze ndi Igbo, Late Prof. Obiozor projected the interest of the Igbo nation above self interest, while seeking a united and prosperous Nigeria. He never failed to champion and campaign for equity and justice to the Igbos globally.

Late Prof. Amb. George Obiozor served Nigeria meritoriously at different times as High Commissioner and Ambassador to Cyprus, Israel and the United States of America. Therefore, his allegiance to the nation was never in doubt and it never deterred him from seeking equality to all, as it concerns the Igbo nation.

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma mourns, bids farewell to Obiozor. Photo credit: Emmanuel Duze

Source: AFP

While I expressed gratitude to President Muhammad Buhari GCFR, who was represented by the Honourable Minister of State for Science and Technology, all other distinguished personalities that joined ndi Imo in honour of Prof. Obiozor, it is worthy of note that he will surely be missed, especially at this critical time in the history of our State and nation, when wise council (of which he was endowed with) is of paramount importance.

On behalf of the Government and good people of Imo State, I commiserate with the family of Late Prof. Amb. George Obiozor and the Awo-Omamma community of Oru East, Imo State as they mourn his demise. It is my prayers that God will grant the family the fortitude to bear this loss.

May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

Source: Legit.ng