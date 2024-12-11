Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo faltered while presenting the N605 billion 2025 budget, struggling with figures and drawing laughter from lawmakers

Jarrett Tenebe, Edo APC Chairman, dismissed criticism of the governor’s gaffe, attributing the struggle to Okpebholo’s honesty and unfamiliarity with figures

Tenebe praised Okpebholo’s integrity, contrasting him with corrupt politicians and asserting his commitment to performance despite the budget hiccup

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo faced a moment of embarrassment on Tuesday, December 10, while presenting the state’s N605 billion budget for 2025.

Struggling to articulate the figures, the governor’s halting delivery drew laughter and murmurs from the state assembly.

The governor was heard flustering:

“The Edo State Appropriation Bill of six billion… 605 billion… 76 million… Let me take it again. 506 billion… 605 billion… sorry… 776 billion… sorry, it’s confusing me."

APC Chairman comes to Governor’s defense

In response to the viral reactions online, Jarrett Tenebe, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, defended the governor, dismissing the criticism as trivial, The Cable reported.

“It’s a normal thing. People make such mistakes. I don’t know figures… and that’s how to know original and innocent people. Monday Okpebholo is not a thief and he is not familiar with figures," ” Tenebe said in a video statement.

Tenebe linked the governor’s hesitation to his integrity, suggesting that Okpebholo’s unfamiliarity with figures stemmed from his honesty, Leadership reported.

“Unlike a handful of politicians from Edo, Okpebholo is no kleptomaniac. He is performing, and he’ll continue to perform. Anybody who does not like his face should go to hell and burn to ashes. Period!," Tenebe added.

Thugs disrupt election tribunal in Edo

In another development, Legit.ng reported that tension erupted at the Edo State High Court in Benin as thugs attempted to disrupt proceedings at the governorship election tribunal.

The incident occurred outside the courtroom, where supporters of seven political parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), were gathered. Unidentified individuals launched an attack, creating chaos and forcing law enforcement to intervene.

Security agents responded swiftly, blocking the court’s entrance and setting up a roadblock to prevent further escalation.

